Paul Bunyan Playhouse in Bemidji Creates Virtual Concert Series
Paul Bunyan Playhouse has created a virtual concert series that’s being live streamed out of the Chief Theater in downtown Bemidji. The shows are free for anyone who wants to watch them.
The concerts take place every other Thursday and feature Minnesotan artists. This week, the featured artist is Charlie Parr, a Duluth-based musician. Not only is this a way to entertain an audience who may not have gone to a concert in over a year, but also to provide opportunities for artists.
The concerts start at 7:30 PM every other Thursday and are available on YouTube and the Paul Bunyan Playhouse Facebook page. If you can’t catch it live, recordings are also available.
