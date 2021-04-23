Lakeland PBS

Paul Bunyan Playhouse in Bemidji Creates Virtual Concert Series

Betsy Melin — Apr. 22 2021

Paul Bunyan Playhouse has created a virtual concert series that’s being live streamed out of the Chief Theater in downtown Bemidji. The shows are free for anyone who wants to watch them.

The concerts take place every other Thursday and feature Minnesotan artists. This week, the featured artist is Charlie Parr, a Duluth-based musician. Not only is this a way to entertain an audience who may not have gone to a concert in over a year, but also to provide opportunities for artists.

The concerts start at 7:30 PM every other Thursday and are available on YouTube and the Paul Bunyan Playhouse Facebook page. If you can’t catch it live, recordings are also available.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Celebrates Earth Day with Clean Up Kits

Golden Apple: Bemidji Middle School Holding Flamingo Fundraiser

Four Bemidji Locations Selected for Emergency Response Assistance

Two Injured in Alleged Downtown Bemidji Stabbing

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.