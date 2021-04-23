Paul Bunyan Playhouse in Bemidji Creates Virtual Concert Series

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Paul Bunyan Playhouse has created a virtual concert series that’s being live streamed out of the Chief Theater in downtown Bemidji. The shows are free for anyone who wants to watch them.

The concerts take place every other Thursday and feature Minnesotan artists. This week, the featured artist is Charlie Parr, a Duluth-based musician. Not only is this a way to entertain an audience who may not have gone to a concert in over a year, but also to provide opportunities for artists.

The concerts start at 7:30 PM every other Thursday and are available on YouTube and the Paul Bunyan Playhouse Facebook page. If you can’t catch it live, recordings are also available.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today