Paul Bunyan Park Kayak Rentals

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Paul Bunyan Park has Kayak Rentals available for the public. The City of Bemidji Parks and Recreation department offers rentals from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They have single-person kayaks for $13 an hour or the two people tandem kayaks for $18 per hour.

The kayak rental comes with paddles and a life jacket. There will be staff to assist with your equipment, show the proper way to launch onto the water, and provide advice on navigating Lake Bemidji.

There will also be bike rentals available at the Tourist Information Center every day.

The Tourist Information Center located at Paul Bunyan Park at 300 Bemidji Avenue N. is open seven days a week from 9am-7pm. Reach out to parks.recreation@ci.bemidji.mn.us for more information or call 218-333-1859.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today