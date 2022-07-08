Lakeland PBS

Paul Bunyan Park Kayak Rentals

Hanky HazeltonJul. 8 2022

The Paul Bunyan Park has Kayak Rentals available for the public. The City of Bemidji Parks and Recreation department offers rentals from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They have single-person kayaks for $13 an hour or the two people tandem kayaks for $18 per hour.

The kayak rental comes with paddles and a life jacket. There will be staff to assist with your equipment, show the proper way to launch onto the water, and provide advice on navigating Lake Bemidji.

There will also be bike rentals available at the Tourist Information Center every day.

The Tourist Information Center located at Paul Bunyan Park at 300 Bemidji Avenue N. is open seven days a week from 9am-7pm. Reach out to parks.recreation@ci.bemidji.mn.us for more information or call 218-333-1859.

