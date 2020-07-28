Lakeland PBS

Paul Bunyan Park in Akeley Looking at New Renovations

Betsy Melin — Jul. 28 2020

Akeley’s statue of Paul Bunyan is a popular tourist attraction in the area. The park it sits on is planning for some new renovations.

The upcoming renovations will include new trailheads to paths connecting to existing trails around the park. It will also include new restrooms. Because the statue of Paul is so popular, the current park does not accommodate the amount of people who stop every day.

There are five phases planned so far for the park, and the first two have been funded at this time. They hope to start building the restrooms in 2021.

By — Betsy Melin

