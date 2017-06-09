DONATE

Paul Bunyan Park Assault

Josh Peterson
Jun. 9 2017
A chaotic scene at one of Bemidji’s premier parks has left one man injured and another man in police custody.

Shortly after 7:30 Thursday evening, police responded to a call of a fight in progress at Paul Bunyan Park.

Eyewitnesses to the incident say that a confrontation between two men took place under the parks pavilion.

The pavilion’s tables were tipped up on their sides, and the Bemidji Fire Department was called in to assist with the clean up of the scene.

A short distance away from the scene many children were playing on the new inclusive playground when the fight happened.

We reached out to the Bemidji Police Department who declined to comment at this time.

