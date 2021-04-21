Lakeland PBS

Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force Participating in National Drug Take Back Day

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 21 2021

The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this year as a way for people to turn in any expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medication.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Initiative addresses a public safety and public health issue. The DEA launched the prescription drug take back program to encourage the safe disposal of medications.

Now in its 11th year, the DEA has collected over 12.5 million pounds of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications through its Take Back Day events.

Medication can be brought to the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center on April 24 from 10 AM to 2 PM. Prescription medications can be dropped off at the Records Office window.

The public can find a nearby collection site or by calling 800-882-9539.

(DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.)

