20-Year-Old Arrested on Drug Charges in Hubbard County

20-year-old Nicholas Benidict Bialke of Laporte is facing multiple charges for possession of a firearm along with over 800 grams of illegal substances.

On March 24, members of the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force and other members of law enforcement executed a search warrant at Bialke’s residence. Bialke was present in the home upon arrival by law enforcement.

Approximately 766 grams of suspected cocaine were found within the residence that was confirmed through field testing. Also found were 104 grams of suspected psychedelic mushrooms, known to contain psilocin or psilocybin, both of which are Schedule 1 controlled substances. A 9mm Taurus handgun was located under Bialke’s bed. $2,683 in cash was found in a vehicle used by Bialke.

Bialke is currently facing two separate drug charges. The first charge is 1st-degree possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine along with possession of a firearm, punishable by a minimum 40-year sentence. The second charge is 2nd-degree possession of 50 grams or 100 dose units of amphetamine/PCP/hallucinogens punishable by a minimum 25-year sentence.

Bialke has some criminal history, including numerous pending files:

Clearwater County 15-CR-22-183 5th Degree Controlled Substance/ DWI (pending)

Hubbard County 29-CR-21-2002 GM 5th Degree Controlled Substance/DWI (pending)

Hubbard County 29-CR-22-98 1st Degree Burglary/5th Degree Controlled Substance (pending)

Bialke is prohibited from possessing firearms under the conditional release order in 29-CR-22-98.

