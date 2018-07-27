Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force Arrests Several People in Three Separate Drug Busts

The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force had their hands full last week, as they executed two search warrants and put an end to one ongoing investigation.

First on July 16th, 2018 a search at 210 Village Ave in Naytahwaush, Minnesota, resulted in four arrests for being involved with involved with the distribution of Heroin and/or Fentanyl on the White Earth Reservation.

Arrested for 1 st degree possession of a controlled substance were: Larry Butler, 30, of Crete, Illinois; Chakeamm Cordero Cox, 26, of Midlothian, Illinois; Terence Lee Turner, 57, of Naytahwaush, Minnesota; and Ashley Ann Weaver, 34, of Mahnomen, Minnesota.

Agents seized approximately 32 grams of suspected Heroin and a firearm located in a wall.

On July 18th, 2018 a case from May 4th, 2018 came to a close at a traffic stop. A traffic stop and search warrant were executed at 127 4th Street in Cass Lake, Minnesota. Robert Cody Mcrunels, 48, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested for 1st degree controlled substance sales and Karla Jean Thompson, 34, of Cass Lake was arrested for 3 rd degree controlled substance sales.

Agents had purchased approximately 14 grams of suspected Heroin from Mcrunels and co-conspirators, Thompson being one of them. During the execution of the search warrant, Annadine Maria Houle, 63, of Cass Lake was arrested for obstructing legal process.

Mcrunels was previously arrested for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance on May 4th.

The most recent drug arrest happened on July 19th, 2018 in the parking lot of the Paul Bunyan Mall in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Darnell Warren, 50, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was arrested for 1 st degree controlled substance sales. Task force agents seized approximately 12 grams of Heroin, approximately 32 grams of Cocaine, 4 grams of Crack Cocaine, and 12 grams of psilocybin

mushrooms.

Three other individuals were also taken into custody at the scene: Indy Rae Lafriniere, 27, of Waubun, Minnesota, was arrested on

outstanding warrants from Mahnomen, Dakota, and Hennepin Counties; Terrvante Rennikco Hicks, 27, of Hopkins, Minnesota, was arrested for parole violation; and Cheyenne Carol Fasthorse, 27, of White Earth, Minnesota, was arrested on a warrant.

These investigations are an example of the hard work and dedication of our agents in stopping the influx of Heroin to Northern Minnesota. It also shows that in order to attack this epidemic, we must partner with many different agencies. We have been very diligent in investigating any cases involving Heroin or Fentanyl. Due to the current Opioid epidemic that has been plaguing Minnesota and many other states, we are actively investigating these cases quickly and aggressively. Every seizure we have of these dangerous drugs is saving a person from an overdose or even worse a death.

If you are aware of any drug activity in your area please contact the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force at 218-333-8130, the task force Facebook page, or through the tip line on the Beltrami County Website.