Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association Hosts Bemidji UKC Dog Show

They say dogs are man’s best friend. And the Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association took the opportunity to show off their best friends in Bemidji over the weekend at their 14th United Kennel Club dog show at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

“Here in the confirmation ring, what you’re seeing is purebred dogs that are generally very well bred dogs and meet the breed standard as laid out by United Kennel Club, the UKC.” said the show secretary Lori Brama.

“Those dogs, we’ve committed a lot of time and effort and energy to for the preservation of not only their looks but the jobs that they perform.” explained UKC Senior Judge Matthew Proctor, who came in from Texas to judge the show.

These dogs are usually trained from the time they’re born and confirmation rally, obedience, nose work and dash and steeple chasing just got added for the first time. So for the dogs, it is life long training, but it can be for the handlers too.

“I have been showing dogs for 45 years.” said Proctor, “So I’ve been doing it for a minute and I’ve been judging for 30.”

There were more than 150 dogs competing over the weekend with people traveling from all over the United States and Canada to be here.

“It’s a smaller show, but it’s a great show for people who are just beginning and they want to get exposed to the environment before they get overwhelmed for the big shows.” explained the judge.

“If we’re showing in Canada or in the normal AKC shows, there’s a lot of professional handlers and it’s very hard to beat them when you just an owner/handler like I am.” explained exhibitor Joanna Sykes, who traveled to Bemidji from Canada for the show, “UKC is only owner/handlers, so that’s what brings us to them.”

So with so many different aspects to the Bemidji show, everyone has their favorite.

“I’m the most excited about, and that’s called junior showmanship.” said Proctor, “And so we’re not actually judging the dogs. We’re judging the handlers, the ability to present that dog.”

“It’s more of a partnership between you and the dog.” said Sykes, “You work together to get round the course.”

“There are people I see at dog shows that I never see anywhere else, so there’s a very social aspect to the dog shows also.” said Brama.

“There are so many just wonderful people and dogs in the dog world.” said UKC Rally Obedience Judge Polly Dake-Jones.

The Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association is the local chapter of the United Kennel Club, and they worked alongside the Minnesota Mixed Breed Club, and the SISU Dog Sporting Club of Northern Minnesota to put on the annual show.