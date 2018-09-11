Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association Hosts 8th Annual Dog Show

This weekend, the Beltrami County Fairgrounds went to the dogs! The 8th annual Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association United Kennel Club confirmation show brought out only the best in the Midwest.

“People love to compete and show off their dog. They love to get their titles for their dog and then they can go out and brag and get certificates in the mail,” says Kathy Lamping, the president of Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association.

There were tons of huskies and German shepherds, but this year, attendees could also spot a few rare breeds in the mix.

Jenna Soltis, who owns a Czechoslovakian Vlcak, says, “It’s a great way to be an ambassador for the breed and get her out there; let people meet her.”

The pups and their handlers come from many different states as well as Canada. In the competition, the key is confidence.

Kaitlyn Hanson, a 16-year-old dog handler, says, “Everyday, it’s different with every judge. Every judge you’re going to see differences in placings and different questions and different patterns that they would like you to do. So, you just need to be prepared for the different patterns and questions.”

This year, exactly 100 dogs competed in the show. Judges say what makes a good show dog is if they look happy out there in the ring.

“A good show dog is one that wants that win – one that’s happy, one that’s wagging its tail out there. The handler and the dog are a team,” says Lamping.

The judges are also looking at temperament, and it doesn’t hurt to know the most flattering poses.

“We look for function and if the dog is built properly to carry out that function. Also, if the dog moves properly; is not sloppy or cow-hawked or turning out at the feet,” says Fred Lanting, one of the competition judges.

While everyone wants to be best in show, another big part of the event is meeting up with your fellow dog lovers and just appreciating man’s best friend.

Ethan Larson, the vice president of Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association, says, “We try to have a fun atmosphere and a fun time, and we see old friends and meet new ones.”

“They put on an amazing event for us so coming four or five hours, they make it so worth it,” adds Rachel Anstett, who was showing a collie for the show. Anstett is from Oak Grove, MN.

The show is always held on the second weekend in September. It always free for the public.