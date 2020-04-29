Paul Bunyan Cyclists Club Makes Difficult Decision to Cancel Annual Tour of Lakes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Due to the current pandemic, Paul Bunyan Cyclists have decided to cancel the 2020 Tour of Lakes.

The Tour of Lakes website announced on Wednesday, April 29th that the decision was made because staff could not guarantee the safety of riders and volunteers.

The message to riders and volunteers read, “It is with great regret that Paul Bunyan Cyclists is canceling the 2020 Tour of Lakes. Due to the current pandemic, we cannot guarantee the safety of our riders and volunteers. We have decided to refund entry fees for this year’s event. All riders will receive a full refund of fees paid to Paul Bunyan Cyclists. There is a small fee per rider charged by Tempo, our registration provider which covers their costs, and which they will not be refunded. We hope to see all of you next year at the 2021 Tour of Lakes. We wish all of you the best in these tough times, stay safe and enjoy the ride.”

