Paul Bunyan Communications Receives Federal Recognition for Broadband Access

Destiny Wiggins — Sep. 26 2020

The Digital Opportunity Equity Recognition (DOER) Program, created by FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, calls attention to organizations, institutions, companies and individuals who, through their actions, have made meaningful and measurable progress in eliminating internet inequality by helping to make quality affordable broadband service available to unserved or underserved communities.

Paul Bunyan Communications was one of just a dozen service providers nationwide to be selected for this honor, which highlights the construction of one of the largest rural all-fiber optic gigabit networks in the country, the GigaZone, as well as their response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, which included working with area school districts to quickly develop creative solutions for broadband access for students and their families.

