Paul Bunyan Communications Participating in FCC Emergency Broadband Program

Betsy Melin — May. 11 2021

Paul Bunyan Communications will be offering discounts to eligible customers through a new FCC program that benefits those who need assistance with broadband connections.

The discount is meant to help families who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic financially. It will offer a discount of $50 to eligible households and $75 to qualifying households on tribal land. Paul Bunyan Communications jumped at the chance to participate in the $3.2 billion program.

Enrollment for the program will open May 12 and can be done at GetEmergencybroadband.org.

