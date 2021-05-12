Paul Bunyan Communications Participating in FCC Emergency Broadband Program
Paul Bunyan Communications will be offering discounts to eligible customers through a new FCC program that benefits those who need assistance with broadband connections.
The discount is meant to help families who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic financially. It will offer a discount of $50 to eligible households and $75 to qualifying households on tribal land. Paul Bunyan Communications jumped at the chance to participate in the $3.2 billion program.
Enrollment for the program will open May 12 and can be done at GetEmergencybroadband.org.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.