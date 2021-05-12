Paul Bunyan Communications Participating in FCC Emergency Broadband Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Paul Bunyan Communications will be offering discounts to eligible customers through a new FCC program that benefits those who need assistance with broadband connections.

The discount is meant to help families who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic financially. It will offer a discount of $50 to eligible households and $75 to qualifying households on tribal land. Paul Bunyan Communications jumped at the chance to participate in the $3.2 billion program.

Enrollment for the program will open May 12 and can be done at GetEmergencybroadband.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today