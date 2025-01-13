Paul Bunyan Communications CEO Gary Johnson Retires After 36 Years at Company

While some may not think it’s a huge deal to leave the first job that you had out of college, what if that’s the same company you retire from? That is what former CEO Gary Johnson is facing with his retirement from Bemidji-based Paul Bunyan Communications.

Johnson had been with the company for 36 years and was CEO for over a decade.

“That’s a great place to wake up and go to work every day,” said Johnson. “When you’re focused on mission, focused on making an impact, and have a great team around you.”

“You hope that you have a leader that is engaged and can relate to everyone that works underneath him,” said Paul Bunyan Communications Marketing Supervisor Brian Bissonette. “Gary was phenomenal. If you ever came to our fish fry, Gary was the one out sweeping. He really made an effort, I think, to be on the level with everyone.”

Since the late ‘80s when Johnson started at Paul Bunyan Communications, both the company and the technology itself have been through so many changes.

“It’s hard to say because I view everything that was accomplished during my tenure as a group effort,” said Johnson. “So it’s not my legacy that either matters or is a thing. I think it’s what the legacy of this company during the period of time I was here. So that evolution is obviously very rewarding to see and fun to be a part of that. But it’s the people that made that happen. It is like a second family. I can tell you that was the hardest thing about my last days, was just leaving and thinking of the people I’m leaving behind.”

Johnson spent over 35 years with the company, the last one of which he spent training in the new CEO, Chad Bullock.

“I’m very appreciative of the opportunity, but looking forward to the challenge and looking forward to working with a great team.” Bullock said. “There’s a lot of expectations from the group that Gary has put together, and I’m just happy to be a part of that.”

Over the course of his career, Johnson saw the company go from just doing phone lines to becoming one of the largest broadband cooperatives in the country, where they now provide fiber-optic internet, cable TV, and more to thousands of rural Minnesota residents.

“Paul Bunyan has [been] a benchmark for our industry, and being able to be part of this team is a pretty admirable position to be in, and [I’m] looking forward to being a part of that team and moving forward,” added Bullock.

Gary Johnson’s retirement started on the first of this year, so while he hasn’t had the chance to do too much yet, he said that he plans on spending his new free time traveling with his wife. He will also still still stick around Paul Bunyan Communications for major projects in the future.