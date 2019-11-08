Lakeland PBS

Paul Bunyan Christmas Tree in Bemidji Put Up For Holidays

Malaak KhattabNov. 7 2019

It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bemidji. Crews from Otter Tail Power and some members of the Bemidji Jaycees were hard at work this morning constructing the 56-foot-tall Paul Bunyan Christmas tree at Paul Bunyan Park.

The animated musical LED tree has over 20,000 lights that will officially be lit up after the Night We Light Parade, which takes place the day after Thanksgiving. Workers still have some internal work to do, which includes the wiring system, the sound system and adding the security fencing.

First City of Lights Celebration Co-Chairman Josh Peterson says they’ve purchased around 18 minutes of additional music for the tree.

“So new this year, the Bemidji Jaycees have purchased an FM transmitter which will be placed in the center cone of the tree. So up to a 150 feet away, we’ll have a sign outside here at Paul Bunyan Park that will tell you what radio station to tune in. And you can sit in the warmth of your car and listen to the music as the lights dance to the theme music for the tree,” Peterson said.

The music will play every 30 minutes beginning at 4:30 p.m. the day after the Night We Light Celebration.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

