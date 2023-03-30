Lakeland PBS

Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Receives 4th Annual United Way of Bemidji Axe Award

Justin OthoudtMar. 29 2023

Giving support and caring for one’s community are incredibly noble pursuits that sit together as the core mission of the United Way of Bemidji Area. In an effort to recognize other organizations that share these goals, the United Way created the Axe Award, and this year, this award has been given to Paul Bunyan Broadcasting.

“The Axe Award is given out at the end of our campaign, during our campaign celebration to recognize a business that went above and beyond the norm,” said United Way of Bemidji Area Executive Director Denae Alamano.

Paul Bunyan Broadcasting has proved to be an incredibly close partner for the United Way. From producing the Living United podcast to broadcasting information on the United Way’s annual campaign, the two organizations have become avid supporters of one another.

“When they’ve got events going on, we wanna tell people about them,” said Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Operations Manager Kev Jackson. “So, you know, we run announcements, we do interviews, we’re just great friends with the United Way, they’re great friends with us, and we have a great relationship.”

One of the reasons Paul Bunyan Broadcasting was selected to receive this award was due to their work on the Radiothon to End Child Abuse, which raised over $33,000 last year.

“They have done it for 30-ish years and partnered with us a few years ago to help expand its scope and reach, which has been a great addition to the United Way’s work,” said Alamano.

Naturally, being able to provide for the community is its own kind of reward that doesn’t require a plaque to display.

“I think that’s one of the great things I like about local media, is being part of the community,” said Jackson.

The United Way has also awarded Sanford Health and Northwoods Lumber with their 2022 Director’s Choice Awards.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Justin Othoudt

