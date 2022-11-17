Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Radio Host Todd Haugen Retiring After 43 Years in Action

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Since 1979, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting in Bemidji has enjoyed Todd Haugen as one of the station’s morning radio hosts, and earlier this morning, after an astounding 43 years in action, Haugen has officially retired.

“Retirement is a lot of work. I don’t think I wanna do it again,” joked Haugen, “When I think about the possibility of not working here anymore, I’ve been working in this building for most of 43 years, that’s strange, and I suspect I really won’t know how it feels until I’m not here for a few weeks.”

Of course, when you have been in the public eye for as long as Haugen has, you’re bound to become iconic to your audience and your peers.

“No matter what the day throws at him, he’s Teflon, can’t be touched,” said Larissa Donovan, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting News Director and Haugen’s co-host.

“Todd is the consummate professional,” explained Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Market Manager James Hodges. “He is connected with the audience, the listeners, he’s connected very well in the community.”

That human connection, after all, is what brings a host closer to their audience and offers listeners a personality to latch onto.

“He’s been in the fabric for so many people’s lives,” explained Donovan, “People tune in from their cars, their homes, on the school buses and things like that.”

“And that’s a huge privilege,” said Haugen. “That’s really really flattering that people have done that for so many years.”

During his final broadcast on Wednesday, Haugen received an emotional on air phone-call from a very special guest – his daughter.

“He loves his family so so much,” said Donovan. “I’m just really glad he’s gonna get the time to spend all that he can with them.”

It’s difficult not to get choked up hearing a local legend whose voice has been entertaining the community for over 40 years take his final bow.

Haugen is also currently on the Bemidji Area School Board, where he will continue to serve until the new term starting in January.

