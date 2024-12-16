Patrons Occupy Main Street For 13th Annual Remer Christmas Crawl

The Remer community got into the holiday spirit for the town’s 13th annual Christmas Crawl last weekend.

Organized through the Remer chamber of commerce, the Christmas Crawl gives residents an opportunity to get together and see what businesses along main street have to offer for the season.

For 13 years now, on the weekend before Christmas, the Remer Christmas Crawl has local businesses all collectively extend their open hours to 8 pm. The opportunity gives patrons a chance to stop in for some cookies, hot cocoa, and everything they have.

Over 15 different business in Remer, from the National Bank to the Woodsman Cafe take part in the Christmas crawl and even engage in friendly competition, seeing which one, could showcase the best decorations.

And for people of Remer, whose population settled at roughly 400 in 2023, there is something special about a small town Christmas Crawl where the whole community can fill up main street.

The 13th annual Christmas crawl not only gave the patrons of Remer an opportunity to support the local businesses in the area, but also to collectively take in and spread some holiday cheer.

The city of Remer is currently working on a 30-foot bigfoot statue that will stand on main street, all in an effort to bring more people and business into town.