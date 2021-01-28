Patients Who Test Positive for COVID-19 Can Receive Antibody Infusions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is continuing, but doctors say those who are already infected should consider receiving antibody infusions.

Antibodies are proteins that people’s bodies make to fight viruses, such as the virus that causes COVID-19. Antibodies made in a laboratory act a lot like natural antibodies to limit the amount of virus in your body. They are called monoclonal antibodies.

Monoclonal antibody treatment is for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild to moderate symptoms. According to the state, patients who received the infusions show a decrease in hospitalizations and ER visits as well as a decrease in the amount of virus in an infected person’s blood.

Those who are eligible must test positive for COVID-19, are within ten days of the start of symptoms, are 12 or older, and weigh at least 88 pounds and are at high risk.

