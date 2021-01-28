Lakeland PBS

Patients Who Test Positive for COVID-19 Can Receive Antibody Infusions

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 27 2021

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is continuing, but doctors say those who are already infected should consider receiving antibody infusions.

Antibodies are proteins that people’s bodies make to fight viruses, such as the virus that causes COVID-19. Antibodies made in a laboratory act a lot like natural antibodies to limit the amount of virus in your body. They are called monoclonal antibodies.

Monoclonal antibody treatment is for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild to moderate symptoms. According to the state, patients who received the infusions show a decrease in hospitalizations and ER visits as well as a decrease in the amount of virus in an infected person’s blood.

Those who are eligible must test positive for COVID-19, are within ten days of the start of symptoms, are 12 or older, and weigh at least 88 pounds and are at high risk.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

COVID-19 Vaccine Only Available to Eligible Priority Groups in Wadena Co.

18 COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported in MN on Wednesday

Officials Watching Different COVID-19 Variants That Could Be More Dangerous

Tiger at MN Animal Sanctuary Tests Positive for COVID-19

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.