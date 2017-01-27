Patients Speak Out With The “LOUD Crowd” Speech Therapy Program
As a continuation of the ‘SPEAK OUT!” program, the “LOUD Crowd” allows patients with Parkinson’s Disease to continue strengthening their voices and practicing their speech.
Patients do so through a series of speech, voice, and cognitive exercises with a speech pathologist. When in a group environment, this also helps patients stay accountable to their progress, as well as build bonds and friendships.
According to speech language pathologist Kari Johnson, 90% of those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease will struggle with their voice, yet only 4% will seek therapy.
