Past SNL Performers, Staff Sign Statement Supporting Franken

Clayton Castle
Nov. 21 2017
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A group of women who worked alongside Al Franken on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” have signed a statement of support for the Minnesota senator.

Last week, broadcaster Leeann Tweeden accused Franken of forcibly kissing her in 2006. Another woman says he placed his hand on her buttocks while posing for a photo in 2010.

Thirty-six women signed the SNL statement supporting the Democrat, including performers Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, and many behind-the-scenes staff.

The statement calls Franken’s conduct toward Tweeden “stupid and foolish,” but says the women know Franken as “a devoted and dedicated family man, a wonderful comedic performer, and an honorable public servant.” It says none of them have experienced improper behavior from Franken.

The statement was released Friday, before the second woman’s allegations came to light.

