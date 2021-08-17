Lakeland PBS

Parts of State in “Exceptional” Drought; Burning Restrictions Expand

Lakeland News — Aug. 16 2021

Credit: Beltrami County Emergency Management (click/tap to enlarge)

The current drought in Minnesota has been one of the worst some counties have ever seen.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, parts of Beltrami, Clearwater, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, and Polk Counties, as well as the Red Lake Nation, are now considered to be in a state of exceptional drought. 2021 is the second-driest year Beltrami County has experienced in the last 127 years, and last month was the driest July in the area during the same period.

With conditions perfect for more wildfires to spread, Gov. Tim Walz has authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist in firefighting efforts.

In addition, to help ensure public safety and protest natural resources, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expending their burning restrictions across portions of central and northern Minnesota starting Tuesday, August 17.

The burning restrictions will now cover 34 counties where drought conditions are intensifying. Open burning and some campfires are newly restricted in Mille Lacs, Polk, and the eastern portion of Roseau County. These same restrictions remain in place for Aitkin, Lake of the Woods, Morrison, and Todd Counties.

Credit: MN DNR (click/tap to expand)

Allissa Reynolds of the DNR says not to do any burning right now and to be extremely cautious with any other activity where heat or sparks could start a fire.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

1,470 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Lakeland PBS at the Beltrami County Fair

1,336 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths Confirmed Friday in MN

GOP Operative Indicted in MN on Child Sex Trafficking Charges

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.