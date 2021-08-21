Part of Line 3 Pipeline Shown at LaValley Industries in Bemidji
A pipe that will be used in Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline was on display today at Bemidji’s LaValley Industries.
The pipe has been toured around the state and stayed at the Minnesota Capitol for a time in an effort to show the thickness of what a section of pipeline looks like. Hundreds of people have signed this pipe before it will go into the ground.
The pipeline project is around 90% finished, meaning this is one of the last pieces to be included.
