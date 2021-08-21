Lakeland PBS

Part of Line 3 Pipeline Shown at LaValley Industries in Bemidji

Betsy Melin — Aug. 20 2021

A pipe that will be used in Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline was on display today at Bemidji’s LaValley Industries.

The pipe has been toured around the state and stayed at the Minnesota Capitol for a time in an effort to show the thickness of what a section of pipeline looks like. Hundreds of people have signed this pipe before it will go into the ground.

The pipeline project is around 90% finished, meaning this is one of the last pieces to be included.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Minnesota Asks Federal Court to Block Line 3 Tribal Lawsuit

Line 3 Protestors in Duluth Temporarily Shut Down Lift Bridge

BSU, NTC to Require Declaration of Vaccination or Weekly COVID Tests

New Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.