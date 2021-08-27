Lakeland PBS

Part of Bean Field at Farm Near Climax Suddenly Collapses

Lakeland News — Aug. 26 2021

It’s a sight you may never see again.

Near Climax, Minnesota – a quarter-mile long stretch of a black bean field there just disappeared. What started as a small crack a short time ago suddenly turned into an “earthquake-type” slide.

Dry weather, a drop in nearby river levels, recent rain, and nearby springs all contributed to the collapse. Geologists call the phenomenon a rotational slump.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Pequot Lakes Celebrates 83rd Annual Bean Hole Days

National Award Given to CLC and Baxter NRCS Programs

In Business: Fuller Farm in Bemidji Providing Fall Family Fun

In Business: Bemidji Restaurant “Table for 7” Supporting Local Farmers

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.