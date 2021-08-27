Part of Bean Field at Farm Near Climax Suddenly Collapses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s a sight you may never see again.

Near Climax, Minnesota – a quarter-mile long stretch of a black bean field there just disappeared. What started as a small crack a short time ago suddenly turned into an “earthquake-type” slide.

Dry weather, a drop in nearby river levels, recent rain, and nearby springs all contributed to the collapse. Geologists call the phenomenon a rotational slump.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today