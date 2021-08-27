Part of Bean Field at Farm Near Climax Suddenly Collapses
It’s a sight you may never see again.
Near Climax, Minnesota – a quarter-mile long stretch of a black bean field there just disappeared. What started as a small crack a short time ago suddenly turned into an “earthquake-type” slide.
Dry weather, a drop in nearby river levels, recent rain, and nearby springs all contributed to the collapse. Geologists call the phenomenon a rotational slump.
