Parks And Recreation Will Collaborate With Blue Ox Marathon For The Frozen Ox 5K
The Frozen Ox 5K is a walk/run marathon, hosted by Bemidji Parks and Recreation and Blue Ox Marathon. The run will be held at Paul Bunyan Park with awards given to the first three finishers in both males and female classes.
On February 2, at Paul Bunyan Park community members are encouraged to come out to join the Frozen Ox 5K Marathon. The race will be timed and the first 60 participants will receive a winter hat.
Registration will be held at Carnegie Lakeview Room in the historic Carnegie Public Library from 9:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. The race will begin at 10 a.m. and Pre-registration is 20.00$, and registration the day of the event will cost 25.00$.
