Parks and Recreation Set To Teach Safe Sitter Class in Bemidji

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 11 2020

Bemidji Parks & Recreation is holding a class in March to teach teens everything they need to know to be safe when their home alone watching younger siblings.

On March 5, between 8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Historic Carnegie Library, students will be taught life-saving skills such as how to rescue someone who’s choking, and helpful information on what to do if there’s severe weather. Students will use CPR manikins for practice and fun activities like role-playing exercises.

The class is $35 to participate and scholarships will be available for those who qualify, covering partial cost of the program. To find out how to apply for a scholarship, contact Bemidji Parks & Recreation at 218-333-1859.

