Parkinson’s Disease Support Group In Bemidji Lets People Know They’re Not Alone

Approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year, and more than 10 million people are living with the disease worldwide. Parkinson’s Support Group Sanford Bemidji is an informal group that allows people with Parkinson’s, their caregivers, family and friends to come and talk about personal experience.

“I got some good information about good websites to go to to look up information about Parkinson’s, and then some individuals gave their experience with their Parkinson’s disease and I was not aware of all the details about that,” said support group attendee Willis Tacker.

Common symptoms of the disease include tremor, which is a shaking beginning in the limbs, trouble moving or walking, muscle stiffness, body posture and more.

“Of course, we’re all hoping for a cure, but it’s still unknown what causes it, so until they know what causes it its almost impossible to cure it, so most of the research now is to figure out ways to treat the symptoms,” said attendee Thomas Girtz.

Today’s meeting featured a guest speaker name Cole Mclain, a pharmacy student at North Dakota State University who finds joy in speaking with patients and their caregivers to answer questions about their disease.

“Day to day, most people, it probably doesn’t affect them a whole lot but for people that are affected by the disease things like this, especially the support group, people involved in it can help them a lot,” stated Mclain.

The purpose of the support group is to let those dealing with Parkinson’s know that they are not alone. Members are allowed to share their specific challenges without judgement and in return are gifted with insight, information and love.

The group meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m in the Windsong Building at the WoodsEdge Senior Living Campus.