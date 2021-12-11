Parking Recommendations for Downtown Brainerd Get Negative Feedback from Public

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One possible parking recommendation by the Brainerd Parking Commission was not supported by Downtown Brainerd business owners.

About a dozen people spoke during the open forum portion at a recent city council meeting to voice their displeasure at option two, regarding parking meters.

The eight recommendations are:

Increase the rates for leased lots to a level commensurate with what the private sector may offer and increase rates by five percent each year to adjust with inflation. Implement parking meters between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM. Initially allowing the first 15 minutes of parking for free, along Laurel St. and between South 6th St. and South 8th St. and along South 7th St. between Front St. and Maple St. Designate 90 percent of the net revenue generated by downtown parking meters and leased spaces from downtown programs and improvements and transfer these funds to the EDA for implementation. Update downtown kiosks in a manner that matches the aesthetics of the downtown and implement way-finding in and around the downtown area to guide visitors and residents alike to the various amenities in and around downtown. Update the city’s ordinances to require property owners in and around downtown to identify off-street areas where their tenants (commercial and residential) will park. Charge the EDA with the task of developing a marketing strategy and list the Front St. lot, Laurel St. lot and City Hall lot for redevelopment. Continue to take steps to make areas in and around downtown a much more pedestrian friendly place, including improvements such as alley lighting and aesthetic improvements, additional benches, picnic tables, bike racks, designated bike lanes and green spaces. Implement a targeted informational and educational campaign to inform and educate the property owners, business owners, residential tenants, and patriots in and around the downtown area of any recommendations the Brainerd City Council chooses to implement to ensure communication between the city and property owners.

Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux said after the meeting that the recommendations will now go back to the parking commission. They will remove suggestion two and present them again at a future meeting.

