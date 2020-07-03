Lakeland PBS

Parking Enforcement in Downtown Bemidji to Begin Again

Betsy Melin — Jul. 2 2020

As businesses in downtown Bemidji prepare for summer months, parking in the area is about to be enforced more carefully.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, much of the downtown closed its doors to the public. This meant that parking in the area was not as crowded as it typically is, leading to a break in downtown parking enforcement.

It was also important to cease parking enforcement to avoid people having to visit City Hall in the times of the pandemic. This was to maintain social distancing as much as possible.

Parking will now begin to be enforced again downtown to ensure turnover at popular businesses. The decision was a collaboration from the police department as well as the Bemidji Downtown Alliance.

This week has been used as a week of warnings and education in order to prepare people for the enforcement beginning next week. This is only for the downtown Bemidji area.

The enforcement will extend to 30-minute, 1-hour, and 2-hour zones. The police department will start issuing the parking citations starting July 7th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

13 Deaths From COVID-19 Reported in MN Thursday

Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce Urging Community Safety

2020 Lakes Jam Music Festival Canceled Amid COVID-19

42nd Annual PRCA Park Rapids Rodeo Unable To Go On This Year

Latest Stories

13 Deaths From COVID-19 Reported in MN Thursday

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

Walz Asking For Federal Aid to Help Rebuild After Unrest

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce Urging Community Safety

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

2020 Lakes Jam Music Festival Canceled Amid COVID-19

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

Authorities Asking Public Not to Drink and Drive Over 4th of July Weekend

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.