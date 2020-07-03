Parking Enforcement in Downtown Bemidji to Begin Again

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As businesses in downtown Bemidji prepare for summer months, parking in the area is about to be enforced more carefully.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, much of the downtown closed its doors to the public. This meant that parking in the area was not as crowded as it typically is, leading to a break in downtown parking enforcement.

It was also important to cease parking enforcement to avoid people having to visit City Hall in the times of the pandemic. This was to maintain social distancing as much as possible.

Parking will now begin to be enforced again downtown to ensure turnover at popular businesses. The decision was a collaboration from the police department as well as the Bemidji Downtown Alliance.

This week has been used as a week of warnings and education in order to prepare people for the enforcement beginning next week. This is only for the downtown Bemidji area.

The enforcement will extend to 30-minute, 1-hour, and 2-hour zones. The police department will start issuing the parking citations starting July 7th.

