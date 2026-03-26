Mar 26, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Park Rapids Woman Pleads Guilty to Being Accomplice in 2025 Stabbing

danielle westphal cg

Danielle Westphal (Oct. 2025 Photo/Credit: Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office

A Park Rapids woman has pleaded guilty to the felony charge of being an accomplice of a first-degree assault.

51-year-old Danielle Westphal’s husband, Charles Justus, is facing assault and attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing a man eight-to-10 times in front of his 5-year-old daughter last October. Westphal admitted to throwing her husband’s bloody jeans out of a vehicle on Highway 34 and that she knew she was helping him discard his jeans.

Westphal entered her plea on Mar. 16. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Apr. 20.

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