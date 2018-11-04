Park Rapids Volleyball is Heading to State

The Park Rapids volleyball team is heading to the state tournament for the first time in school history after defeating Roseau 3-0 in the Section 8AA championship game. Watch the final point, hear from the team, and tune in Monday for full coverage of the win!

