Park Rapids Volleyball is Heading to State
The Park Rapids volleyball team is heading to the state tournament for the first time in school history after defeating Roseau 3-0 in the Section 8AA championship game. Watch the final point, hear from the team, and tune in Monday for full coverage of the win!
The Park Rapids volleyball team is heading to the state tournament for the first time in school history! Watch the final point, hear from the team, and tune in Monday for full coverage on the win! @RapidsPark @MNVBCA @ParkRapidsISD pic.twitter.com/KCGs3ObXv1
— AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) November 4, 2018
