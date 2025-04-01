Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Apr 2, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Park Rapids Track & Field Teams Take 1st in Little Amik Invite at BSU
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Community
Red Lake Nation Hosts ‘Warrior Challenge,’ an All-Native Basketball Tournament
Sports
Bemidji Boys’ Tennis to Lean on Experience from Young and Old Talent for 2025
Sports
BSU Softball Falls to Sioux Falls in Monday Doubleheader
News
Warroad’s Slukynksy Brothers Power Western Michigan to NCAA Tournament 1st Round Win
Scroll To Top