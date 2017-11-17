DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Park Rapids Teen Gets Ice Castle Fish House Thanks To Make-A-Wish

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 17 2017
Leave a Comment

A Park Rapids teen who’s battling a respiratory condition is the proud new owner of a custom Ice Castle Fish House, thanks to the Smokey Hills Outdoor Store and the Minnesota Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“Just getting out on the lake and enjoying it. Enjoying fishing and hanging out with friends and family,” says 17-year-old Jordan Eischens, the recipient of the wish.

It all started with a phone call.

“I talked to Make-A-Wish. They gave us a budget. We needed a little bit more so we decided, ‘are we going to fundraise? How are we going to make this happen? But we’re going to do it!’ And I gave Jeff Drexler a call at the Ice Castle Fish Houses and sent him a video, and he didn’t hesitate. He just said ‘whatever you guys need,’” says Hendri Ernst, the president of the Smokey Hills Outdoor Store.

Jordan is an avid outdoorsman who loves to fish and hunt. He received the keys to his new palace surrounded by family and friends.

Jordan teamed up with the Smokey Hills Outdoor Store to create the house just the way he wanted it. That journey started about two months ago.

“Right away I had Jordan come in and said ‘Hey, let’s look at some houses,’ and he ended up picking the Itasca XL, which is a really cool house, and making it his own by changing some stuff and custom building some stuff and picking the colors,” says Ernst.

“I’m just pretty blessed they did what they did really happy that it came true,” adds Eischens.

The amenities on the ice castle are definitely fit for a fisherman like Jordan.

“It’s a pretty big house. It’s a 21 tandem axle hydraulic house so it’s hydraulic lift with a remote control. It’s got a big 30,000 BTU floor set furnace with an optic insulation package. Flushing toilet, hot shower, running water, holding tanks,” says Ernst.

Eischens adds, “There’s custom dark flooring and an electric bed and a TV.”

“It’s not just for fishing. It’s camping, it’s hunting. This going to be a hunting shack. So it’s a multiple use thing. It’s going to be used all year,” says Ernst.

Jordan says it lived up to his expectations.

“He’s super easy to work with because he knows his fishing, so he knows exactly ‘I want that’ because he’s going to be keeping a lot of fish,” says Ernst with a laugh.

“I’m gonna get it home and move all my stuff in here from my bedroom,” says Jordan with a smile.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

New Class Hopes To Inspire Future First Responders

Book World To Close All Locations

Park Rapids Panthers Ready For Deep Postseason Run

Community Spotlight: Itasca State Park’s Longest State Employee Retires

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Judy said

How do I get tickets?... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Lakes Chamber Celebrates Business Excellence

It was a celebratory night at Cragun’s Resort and Hotel on Gull Lake as the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce held its annual Celebration of
Posted on Nov. 16 2017

Latest Stories

Brainerd Lakes Chamber Celebrates Business Excellence

Posted on Nov. 16 2017

Kids Learn The Spirit Of Giving Through Operation Christmas Child

Posted on Nov. 16 2017

House Passes GOP Tax Bill; Senate Fate Less Clear

Posted on Nov. 16 2017

Minnesota Launches Next Step In Health Care Reform

Posted on Nov. 16 2017

Golden Apple: Girls In Trades Day At CLC

Posted on Nov. 16 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.