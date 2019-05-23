Park Rapids Softball is Hoping 2019 is Their Year

After a 19-1 regular season, the Park Rapids softball team is ranked 5th in the latest state rankings and is primed to make a deep postseason run. This type of season is nothing new for the Panthers. They’re 86-10 over the last four years, but leaping over that final hurdle has always eluded the Panthers.

Could this finally be the year they make it to the state tournament? They sure think so. They have good reason to be confident: they’ve outscored their opponents 258 to 44 this year, and many of the team already experienced a state-run in either volleyball or tennis.

After excelling the court, Junior Rilee Michaelson has been dominant in the circle, racking up a 20 and 0 record with a 1.67 ERA. But she’s quick to share the credit with her catcher, four-year starter Kylee Pachel.

And while they already lost to D-G-F by 1 run this year, they’ve gained confidence that they can tackle their rivals and make it to the state tournament.