Park Rapids Sculpture Trail Calling For Entries
The Park Rapids Arts and Culture Advisory Commissions are calling for entries for their Sculpture Trail.
The deadline for entry is April 30th. Qualifiers will be notified of the results of the contest by May 15th and can install their work up until May 27th.
The form of entry is available by calling City Planner, Andrew Mack, at 218-732-3163 or by email at a.mack@arvig.net
