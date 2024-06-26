Park Rapids Rodeo Continues to Grow in 46th Year

Park Rapids is gearing up for the upcoming 46th annual Headwaters PRCA ProRodeo and Xtreme Bulls, Minnesota’s largest ProRodeo event, and this year promises to be bigger than ever.

Last year’s three-day event saw a sellout crowd every night, which excited event producers and prompted the decision to expand the rodeo to a full four days. The 4th of July weekend festivities feature a full slate of rodeo action, including bull riding, barrel racing, mutton busting, and more.

“It’s just gotten bigger and bigger,” said Randy Jokela, Headwaters PRCA ProRodeo & Xtreme Bulls Event Producer. “I mean, this year is going to be fun. We’ve got tremendous cowboys and cowgirls coming in here. And I think the crowd is just going to love it. We are sanctioned by the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association, and that is the NFL of rodeo. So the points, yeah, the money they win in Park Rapids entitles them possibly to qualify for the national finals in Las Vegas.”

Things kick off with the Badlands ProBullRiding Tour on Wednesday, July 3rd, with the PRCA Xtreme Bulls event on the 4th and the rodeo itself on Friday and Saturday. More information can be found on the rodeo’s website.