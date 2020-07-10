Park Rapids Resort Sees Damage to RVs From Severe Weather

Click to print (Opens in new window)

We saw some severe weather Wednesday night with tornadoes around western Minnesota, leading to one death and serious property damage throughout the state.

In Park Rapids, Sleeping Fawn Resort saw some damage, with over 10 trees down on the property, causing destruction to four different RV campers. This was more than just wear and tear from a usual storm.

All together, 10 different people in the area came together to take care of cleaning up the resort and clearing trees.

