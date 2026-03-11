Park Rapids’ Pike Still Searching for 1st Paralympic Medal Midway Through 2026 Milano Cortina Games

Park Rapids para-skier and biathlete Aaron Pike is in Milano Cortina competing in his fourth Winter Games and eighth Paralympics overall.

The nine-time world medalist competes in the sitting class, and this past Saturday, Mar. 7 he finished sixth in his first event of the games, the para biathlon men’s sprint sitting. On Sunday Mar. 8, he finished fourth in the para biathlon men’s individual race sitting and then on Tuesday, Mar. 10 took ninth in the para cross-country skiing men’s sprint sitting.

Pike is still searching for his first ever Paralympic medal, and he still has two more opportunities at these games to get one. On Friday, Mar. 13, he is competing in the para biathlon mens’ sprint pursuit sitting, and then on Sunday, Mar. 15 he will take on the para cross-country skiing 20km interval start sitting.