Mar 16, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Park Rapids’ Paralympian Pike Finishes 2026 Milano Cortina Games With 4 Top 10 Finishes

aaron pike park rapids team usa

Aaron Pike (Screenshot: Team USA video)

The 2026 Milano Cortina Paralympics ended on Sunday, and 39-year-old Park Rapids native Aaron Pike wrapped up his eighth Olympic campaign over the weekend as well. He came into his fourth Winter Games still searching for his first Paralympic medal, despite being a nine-time medalist at both winter and summer world championships.

Pike would finish fifth in the para-biathlon men’s sprint pursuit, a 7.5 kilometer race with two rounds of shooting. But on Sunday, he would not compete in what would have been his final and probably strongest event of the games, the cross-country 20 km IS.

Coming into the weekend, Pike had already finished fourth in the individual biathlon, his best ever finish in a summer or winter event, while also pocketing sixth- and ninth-place finishes for a total of four top nine finishes in Milano Cortina.

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