Park Rapids’ Martin Sisters Compete in Drive, Chip, & Putt Regional

The Martin sisters from Park Rapids, Isabella, Maddison, and Natalie, all recently competed in the Drive, Chip & Putt regionals at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado. The youngest sister, Maddison, punched her ticket to the finals, which will be held April 4 during Masters week at Augusta National.

Her older sister, Natalie, has twice won the regionals and competed at Augusta, most recently in 2023. This was the last year she was eligible to compete, and she and placed sixth in her age group. Middle sister Isabella finished four in her age group, just four points back of second place.