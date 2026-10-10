Park Rapids Man Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison for 2025 Stabbing

A 45-year-old Park Rapids man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for first-degree assault after stabbing a man numerous times in October of 2025.

Charles Justus pleaded guilty in August to the assault. The 17 years is an upward departure from the Minnesota sentencing guidelines.

As part of the plea agreement, additional charges of first- and second-degree attempted murder and burglary were dropped.

Justus admitted entering the victim’s trailer, which was his home, without permission and stabbing him multiple times. Medical records show the victim was stabbed eight times and suffered a collapsed lung, a rib fracture, and a damaged diaphragm.