Park Rapids Man Sentenced for Criminal Sexual Conduct, Child Porn Possession

A 41-year-old Park Rapids man has been sentenced for criminal sex conduct and possession of pornographic work of a minor.

Previously, Aaron Ross Parks pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree-Significant Relationship-Victim Under 16. For pleading guilty, another count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree was dropped.

Parks also pleaded guilty to one count of Possess Pornographic Work-Minor Under 14. For pleading guilty, five other counts of the same charge were dropped.

For the criminal sexual conduct charge, Parks received three years in prison with the sentence stayed for 25 years, as well as 90 days in jail. For the possess pornographic work of a minor under 14 charge, he received three years in prison with the sentence stayed for five years, and 90 days in jail.

According to the plea agreement, the sentences will be served concurrently, and Parks is being given credit for four days’ time. The sentencing happened on February 18th.

According to the criminal complaints in the case, the criminal sexual conduct charges involve a victim who was sexually assaulted in the summer of 2021. The pornographic material involving minors was found on an iPad Parks owned when law enforcement officers were investigating the criminal sexual conduct case. Investigators found 15 images of child pornography and 87 child erotic images, which are described as nude prepubescent children.

According to the Hubbard County Jail in-custody website, Parks was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon.