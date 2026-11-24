A Park Rapids man has been honored for dedicating more than four decades to strengthening emergency medical services and advocating for his friends and neighbors across northwest Minnesota.

Tom Vanderwal was recently named as the recipient of the Minnesota Department of Health’s 2026 Minnesota Rural Health Lifetime Achievement Award.

According to a press release, Vanderwal has spent his career ensuring rural communities have lifesaving care close to home. He led Greater NW EMS for 26 years and secured vital grant-funded equipment like public AEDs and NARCAN. He also trained northern responders and is still serving as an EMT today.

Vanderwal was recognized during Rural Health Day on Nov. 19. Rural Health Awards are given annually to individuals and groups who have made a significant contribution to improving rural health in Minnesota.