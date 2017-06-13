Park Rapids Man Injured In Two Vehicle Collision Near Pine River

A Park Rapids man was injured when a car attempted to make a u-turn in front of his pickup truck. Three other people were involved but did not sustain any injuries requiring treatment.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, the incident happened shortly before 2 PM on Sunday. A Buick Lacross and Chevy Silverado were both traveling Northbound on Highway 64 in McKinley Township, about 18 miles west of Pine River.

The driver of the Buick, Beverly Tiegen, 67 of Browerville, attempted to turn onto 12th Street SW and began to make a u-turn. She then attempted to cross the county road when it collided into the pickup truck pulling a boat/trailer combo.

The boat and trailer disconnected from the Silverado, causing it to roll and skid across the roadway before coming to a rest on the Northbound shoulder. The pickup came to a rest blocking the Northbound lanes of Hwy 64. The Buick came to a rest in the right turn lane of Southbound Hwy 64.

Harold Wesley Mowde, 83 of Park Rapids, was driving the pickup truck at the time of the crash. He was taken to Staples Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Melinda Joy Crimmins, 49 of Park Rapids, was also in the vehicle but was not injured.

Both Tiegen and her passenger Chris Corwin Swense, 60 of Pine River, were not injured.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. All involved appeared to be wearing their seatbelts.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.