DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Park Rapids Man Injured In Two Vehicle Collision Near Pine River

Mal Meyer
Jun. 13 2017
Leave a Comment

The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 64 and County Road 19.

A Park Rapids man was injured when a car attempted to make a u-turn in front of his pickup truck. Three other people were involved but did not sustain any injuries requiring treatment.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, the incident happened shortly before 2 PM on Sunday. A Buick Lacross and Chevy Silverado were both traveling Northbound on Highway 64 in McKinley Township, about 18 miles west of Pine River.

The driver of the Buick, Beverly Tiegen, 67 of Browerville, attempted to turn onto 12th Street SW and began to make a u-turn. She then attempted to cross the county road when it collided into the pickup truck pulling a boat/trailer combo.

The boat and trailer disconnected from the Silverado, causing it to roll and skid across the roadway before coming to a rest on the Northbound shoulder. The pickup came to a rest blocking the Northbound lanes of Hwy 64. The Buick came to a rest in the right turn lane of Southbound Hwy 64.

Harold Wesley Mowde, 83 of Park Rapids, was driving the pickup truck at the time of the crash. He was taken to Staples Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Melinda Joy Crimmins, 49 of Park Rapids, was also in the vehicle but was not injured.

Both Tiegen and her passenger Chris Corwin Swense, 60 of Pine River, were not injured.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. All involved appeared to be wearing their seatbelts.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Man Injured In Cass County Crash

Man Injured In Aitkin County Crash

Memorial Day Two-Vehicle Crash Injures Veterans

Two Dead, Including Young Girl, In Iron Range Crash

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

chris said

Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More

Judith O'Claire said

Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More

Brent Sigana Jr said

That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Latest Story

Patrons Flee As Little Falls Bar Catches Fire

An “iconic” bar outside Little Falls has been declared a total loss after a fire tore through the building on Monday evening. No one
Posted on Jun. 13 2017

Latest Stories

Patrons Flee As Little Falls Bar Catches Fire

Posted on Jun. 13 2017

Bemidji Catholic Church Struck By Lightning

Posted on Jun. 13 2017

Latvian Man Appears In Court For Alleged Minnesota Malware Scheme

Posted on Jun. 13 2017

Wildlife Appreciation Month Photo For June 12th - Baltimore Oriole

Posted on Jun. 13 2017

CRMC Receives Joint Commission's Gold Seal Of Approval

Posted on Jun. 13 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.