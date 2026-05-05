May 5, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Park Rapids Man Facing Felony Charges After High-Speed Chase

dareine mccormick mugshot

Dareine McCormick (Credit: Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office)

A 25-year-old Park Rapids man is facing three felonies after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in Hubbard County on Apr. 30.

The Sheriff’s Office reports the chase started when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle Dareine McCormick was driving in Park Rapids. The deputy knew McCormick’s driving status had been canceled, but McCormick did not stop and accelerated away from the deputy.

A 16-mile chase with speeds reaching more than 100 mph ensued before McCormick crashed into some trees on Pine Lake Forest Road about four miles north of Emmaville. McCormick fled on foot but was quickly subdued by deputies.

Meanwhile, McCormick’s vehicle caught on fire, and deputies used fire extinguishers to put the fire out. They then discovered suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.

McCormick is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine, and first-degree DWI refusal to submit to a chemical test. Judge Eric Schieferdecker set bail or bond for McCormick at $200,000 with no conditions or $100,000 with conditions.

McCormick’s next court hearing is scheduled for May 11.

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