Park Rapids Man Faces Felony For Shooting Family Dog

A 38-year-old Park Rapids man is facing a felony count of mistreating animals after an incident in Park Rapids Monday night.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Jonathan Wisdorf is accused of shooting a family dog that was living with him and his girlfriend. Officers say Wisdorf smelled heavily of alcohol when they arrived at the home around 8 Monday night. Wisdorf refused a blood alcohol test, but admitted to the officers that he had shot the dog.

Wisdorf’s girlfriend told police Wisdorf had been consuming alcohol for several days and that she took her children to an area restaurant to get away from him because she said he gets rude when he drinks. When she returned home, she found Wisdorf covered in blood and the dog laying dead in the entryway.

Officers seized a .22 caliber rifle they believe was used to kill the dog.