Park Rapids Man Dies in Fatal Vehicle Crash

Colton Erickson from Park Rapids was pronounced dead on scene after the vehicle he was riding in lost control and struck oncoming traffic on Sunday, December 5th, 2021.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Park Rapids woman, Zennah Erickson, 19, was driving a Kia Rio with passenger Colton Erickson, 20, when she collided with a Ford F250 driven by Daryl Lundberg, 50, of Blackduck at 5:55 p.m. on Highway 71.

According to the incident report, the Kia Rio was southbound on the highway when it lost control and went sideways into oncoming traffic, striking the F250 headed northbound.

Colton was fatally-injured, Zenneh sustained non-life threatening injuries and Lundberg had no injuries reported on the initial report.

Snow and ice were on the road at the time of the incident. All parties were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol was not cited as a factor in the report.

