Park Rapids Man Charged With 3rd Degree Assault

A man who claims he was acting in self-defense has now been charged with 3rd Degree Assault.

According to the Criminal Complaint, the Park Rapids Police Department responded to a report of an assault early Sunday morning where the victim was intoxicated and displayed a cut to his left cheek and his left eye was swollen and turning black and blue. The victim said he was punched by a man named “Skippy” then fell to the ground and was later “jumped” by several others.

Law enforcement went to the location of the assault outside the Middle School Apartments in Park Rapids. Officers located Adam Rossberg, 24, aka “Skippy” who indicated that he was the properties caretaker.

Rossberg says he punched the victim in the face and was concerned that he may have broken bones in his hand from the punch. Rossberg says he was attempting to force the victim to leave the premises because he did not live there and was causing issues.

Rossberg claims he was acting in self-defense and noted that the victim spit in his face. The victim says that at no time did he swing or attempt to assault anyone at the apartment.

Officers also spoke with Floyd Phillips who stated he had been in a dispute with the victim prior to the assault. The victim claims that he spoke to Phillips who confronted him about talking to people about Phillips using drugs again. Phillips said he indicated he wanted the victim to leave the building, and that is when Rossberg took over, acting in his role as building caretaker.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he received 4-5 stitches in a gash he had under his left eye. He also had two front teeth loosened from the assault.

Rossberg is charged with 3rd Degree Assualt-Substantial Bodily Harm and could face a maximum of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.