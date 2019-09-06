Lakeland PBS
Park Rapids Highway 71 Construction Nears Final Phase

Sep. 6 2019

The final phase of the Highway 71 project in Park Rapids tentatively scheduled to begin as crews will be constructing a roundabout on Highway 71 at the intersection with Hubbard County Roads 15 and 53 in Park Rapids.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that September 23 will be the start day of the phase three project. Phase one included an intersection closure for one week on 11th street and Pleasant Avenue.

Phase two is currently under work as grading and resurfacing north to Eighth Street, storm sewer replacement, and resurfacing and replacement of frontage roads, sanitary sewer, and watermains are expected to be completed in mid-September.

In phase three, a detour will be in place for the construction of the roundabout on County Road 28 to Highway 34 and the project is expected to be fully completed sometime in October.

The project also includes pedestrian accessibility improvements on Highway 71, from County Road 15 to Eighth Street. Weekly public meetings will be held Thursdays at 9 a.m. during construction. The meetings will be held at the Hubbard County Highway Department located at 101 Crocus Hill Street in Park Rapids.

Chaz Mootz

