Park Rapids High School to Add “Panther Track” Career Program
Park Rapids High School is in the process of adding Panther Track, a new career opportunity for their high school students to take advantage of in the upcoming school year.
The importance of the career track is to provide students a chance to explore their career in high school, and since this is a recurring theme for schools in Minnesota, Park Rapids High School is eager to add it to their curriculum.
