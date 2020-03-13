Park Rapids High School to Add “Panther Track” Career Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Park Rapids High School is in the process of adding Panther Track, a new career opportunity for their high school students to take advantage of in the upcoming school year.

The importance of the career track is to provide students a chance to explore their career in high school, and since this is a recurring theme for schools in Minnesota, Park Rapids High School is eager to add it to their curriculum.

