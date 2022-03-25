Park Rapids DNR Working to Enhance Turkey Habitats

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In late February, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced their partnership with Park Rapids’ Tall Pine Toms Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation to enhance the wild turkey habitats of Hubbard County.

With the temperature rising and snow melting, outdoor progress can finally be made on many projects that needed to be put on hold due to the freezing weather. One such program that can fully take flight is the Hubbard County wild turkey habitat enhancement project.

The project looks to not only enhance the habitats for wild turkeys, but other forms of wildlife as well. This includes other species in the area, such as deer, bears, squirrels, and songbirds. Management, research, and collaborative work between the DNR and National Wild Turkey Federation have led to higher wild turkey numbers and better hunting opportunities in the future.

The DNR says they are grateful for the help the National Wild Turkey Federation has lent during this enhancement project. They hope to see the long-term effects of the project in the years to come.

Hunting licenses are currently available to purchase through the Minnesota DNR. Youth, archery and the ‘A’ time period season will all begin on April 13.

More information can be found on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ website.

